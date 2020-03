Julia Verea is a 24-year-old photographer, screenwriter, social media manager, and marketing student at BCIT. Throughout her life, she has found an escape in creating music, poetry, songs, stories, and, as of late, photography. In her spare time, she enjoys going on small hikes with friends to find new landscapes to photograph, making music, and watching tv shows and movies. Lately, Julia has been focusing on concert photography and she will continue working on breaking into that industry.