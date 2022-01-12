Optimizing Efficiency with Ergonomics: A Review of the Kinesis Freestyle 2 Keyboard

Are you looking for a new keyboard? The Kinesis Freestyle 2 provides all the versatility you might not have known you needed. At first glance, you will notice that the keyboard is split into two pieces with a wire connecting them at the top. The number pad that’s often found on the right side of keyboards is also not there. There are other optional accessories that you can attach as well, such as one that allows you the ability to tilt the keyboard at 5, 10, and 15 degrees.

This keyboard was specifically designed with these features to help with ergonomics. What are ergonomics? Ergonomics focuses on designing and arranging things so that people can use them efficiently and safely. Here’s an analogy: if you buy a pair of shoes that are a bit too tight, you might be able to walk in them for a short period, but it will cause discomfort in the long term. This is similar to buying an office chair that might be too small, or a keyboard that is too narrow, causing your shoulders to roll inward.

The Kinesis Freestyle 2 helps with ergonomics in three ways:

First, the split keyboard allows you to space the two pieces away from each other so your shoulders are in an open and comfortable position.

Second, the absence of a number pad reduces overreach. For those who use a mouse with their right hand, the number pad causes our arm to reach further away when it should be right by your side. The number pad can be a great tool if you use it often, but if you don’t, then it’s best to get a keyboard that doesn’t have it attached.

Third, the ability to tilt the keyboard is a feature that allows the wrists and hands to be at a neutral angle. When you type, your wrists should not be bent; instead, they should float in the air and be kept straight. You should also only use wrist rest supports when paused from typing, not when you are typing.

The only negative is the cost. The keyboard can set you back $140-$189 (depending on if you want wired or wireless). Any additional accessories will cost extra, such as the tilter, which costs ~$40.

If you type frequently or find discomfort after a long day of typing, I highly suggest you try out this keyboard and its accessories. The cost up-front might be high, but it’s an investment that will benefit you in the long term.