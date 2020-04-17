Online Games & More

Tired of online classes and watching Netflix? Here is your one-stop-shop for links to online games to play with friends over Zoom!

Board Games

7 Wonders Duel (2): https://sevenee.mattle.online/welcome

Agricola (2-4): http://play-agricola.com/

Azul (2-4): https://azee.mattle.online/

Backgammon (1-2):

Battleship (1-2): http://en.battleship-game.org/

Blokus (2-4): https://blokee.mattle.online/

Board Game Online (1-16): https://www.boardgame-online.com/

Brass (2-4): http://brass.orderofthehammer.com/

Century: Spice Road (2-5): https://spicee.mattle.online/

Checkers (1-2):

Codenames (4+):

Diplomacy (2-7):

Dominion (2-6): https://dominion.games/

GO (1-2):

Love Letter (2-4): https://netgames.io/games/love-letter/

Monopoly (2-4): http://www.webopoly.org/https://www.pogo.com/games/monopoly

Risk (2-6): http://www.wargear.net/

Scattergories (2-6): https://scattergoriesonline.net/

Scrabble (2-4):

Settlers of Catan (2-4):

Splendor (2-4): https://spendee.mattle.online/

Yahtzee (1-2): https://cardgames.io/yahtzee/

Card Games

A standard deck of cards: http://playingcards.io/game/standard-deck

Cards Against Humanity (4+):

Coup (2-6): https://coup.thebrown.net/

Crazy 8’s: http://playingcards.io/game/crazy-eights

Go Fish: http://playingcards.io/game/go-fish

Hanabi (2-5): https://hanabi.live/

Keyforge (2): https://thecrucible.online/

Legend of the Five Rings (2): https://jigoku.online/

Match Up:

Poker (2-9): https://blockchain.poker/

Uno (2-10):

Drawing Games

A Fake Artist Goes to New York (5-10): https://kc-fakeartistonline.herokuapp.com/

Drawful 2 (4+):

Telestrations (4+): https://www.brokenpicturephone.com/

Jigsaw Puzzles

http://www.epuzzle.info/multiplayer

https://jigsawpuzzles.io/

http://puzzle.massive.xyz/chill/site/new-player/?next=/chill/site/front/

Trivia Games

Quizbowl: https://protobowl.com/

You Don’t Know Jack: https://www.ydkj.co.uk/

Social Deduction Games

Avalon (5-10):

Deception: Murder in Hong Kong (4-12): http://ninjabunny.github.io/mihk/

Inhuman Conditions (2): http://interrogation.ftwinston.com/

One-Night Werewolf (4+):

Secret Hitler (5-10):

Spyfall (3+):

The Resistance (5-10): http://www.theresistanceplus.com/

Traditional Mafia (4+):

All links are kindly provided by Nathania Hartojo.