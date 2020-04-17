Search

Online Games & More

Video Games

Tired of online classes and watching Netflix? Here is your one-stop-shop for links to online games to play with friends over Zoom!

Board Games

7 Wonders Duel (2): https://sevenee.mattle.online/welcome  

Agricola (2-4): http://play-agricola.com/ 
Azul (2-4): https://azee.mattle.online/

Backgammon (1-2):

Battleship (1-2): http://en.battleship-game.org/
Blokus (2-4): https://blokee.mattle.online/
Board Game Online (1-16): https://www.boardgame-online.com/

Brass (2-4): http://brass.orderofthehammer.com/
Century: Spice Road (2-5): https://spicee.mattle.online/

Checkers (1-2):

Codenames (4+):

Diplomacy (2-7):

Dominion (2-6): https://dominion.games/

GO (1-2):

Love Letter (2-4): https://netgames.io/games/love-letter/

Monopoly (2-4): http://www.webopoly.org/https://www.pogo.com/games/monopoly

Risk (2-6): http://www.wargear.net/

Scattergories (2-6): https://scattergoriesonline.net/

Scrabble (2-4):

Settlers of Catan (2-4):

Splendor (2-4): https://spendee.mattle.online/

Yahtzee (1-2): https://cardgames.io/yahtzee/

Card Games

A standard deck of cards: http://playingcards.io/game/standard-deck

Cards Against Humanity (4+):

Coup (2-6): https://coup.thebrown.net/
Crazy 8’s: http://playingcards.io/game/crazy-eights

Go Fish: http://playingcards.io/game/go-fish

Hanabi (2-5): https://hanabi.live/
Keyforge (2): https://thecrucible.online/
Legend of the Five Rings (2): https://jigoku.online/

Match Up:

Poker (2-9): https://blockchain.poker/

Uno (2-10):

Drawing Games

A Fake Artist Goes to New York (5-10): https://kc-fakeartistonline.herokuapp.com/

Drawful 2 (4+):

Telestrations (4+): https://www.brokenpicturephone.com/

Jigsaw Puzzles

http://www.epuzzle.info/multiplayer

https://jigsawpuzzles.io/

http://puzzle.massive.xyz/chill/site/new-player/?next=/chill/site/front/

Trivia Games

Quizbowl: https://protobowl.com/
You Don’t Know Jack: https://www.ydkj.co.uk/

Social Deduction Games

Avalon (5-10):

Deception: Murder in Hong Kong (4-12): http://ninjabunny.github.io/mihk/

Inhuman Conditions (2): http://interrogation.ftwinston.com/

One-Night Werewolf (4+):

Secret Hitler (5-10):

Spyfall (3+):

The Resistance (5-10): http://www.theresistanceplus.com/

Traditional Mafia (4+):

 

All links are kindly provided by Nathania Hartojo.

By
, , , ,

RELATED POSTS

By

By

By

Link BCIT & Beyond is the expression of student ideas and culture at the British Columbia Institute of Technology. These are the stories, issues and trends that matter to this community today, and all of our content is produced by students on and off-campus. We publish a monthly glossy print magazine for newsstands and unique content for this site.

© Link Magazine