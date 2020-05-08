Mother’s Day in Isolation

Mother’s Day has been around for more than a century, and its celebration is a little bit different for everyone. The message at the core of any Mother’s Day celebration is to say thank you to the maternal figures that we value in our lives. It’s a way of reminding them that we love and appreciate them because let’s face it—sometimes we forget to show love to the people we value.

This year’s Mother’s Day celebration may be looking a bit starker than previous years’. The outdoorsy expensive ideas that many people prefer have been halted with the outbreak of COVID-19. No Mother’s Day luncheons this year, or shopping trips, or spa getaways. All we have left to show our appreciation are indoor activities, often separated from the people we’re celebrating. Here’s a short list that we compiled to keep the Mother’s Day mood afloat:

Breakfast in Bed

If you’re in the same house as your maternal figure while we quarantine, good old breakfast in bed will catch her off-guard. It’s probably been a while since any of us have thought of doing that. It’s a cliché, but it’s a guaranteed cliché that will remind her how much she is appreciated. Cooking up her favourite brekkie will remind her of how much she is valued.

I’m not sure of the last time I woke up before my mom, but Mother’s Day seems like the perfect day to do it! Not home with your mom? See if you can order a breakfast delivery to her door that day. Everyone’s situation is unique, but there may be a way to make it happen, even with the distance.

Home Spa

Seeing as we are all stuck indoors, a home spa is a good alternative. Consider starting with a manicure; pretty nails are happy nails! A simple hand moisturization and coat of nail polish is an excellent way to break into a home spa day. Adding a homemade facemask to the manicure is a great next step that could very well sell the idea of a home spa. If you want to go the extra mile, you could offer your maternal figure a massage! If you happen to have a scented candle or essential oils somewhere around the house, you could light it up and let it infuse into the air to add some aromatherapy to the atmosphere. Not there with her? See if any of the spas near her are offering delivery. Perhaps you can send her a small gift basket with the tools to do a personal at-home spa day.

Mother’s Day Movie Marathon

Movie marathons are a great way to bond with anyone that you love. A Mother’s Day-themed movie marathon will be a heart-warming change of pace while everyone is stuck indoors. Here’s a list of recommendations:

Mother’s Day

Freaky Friday

Otherhood

Little Women

Mamma Mia!

Because I Said So

I Don’t Know How She Does It

First Wives Club

The Colour Purple

Are none of those movies her speed? Then let her choose! Letting her pick all her favourite movies for the day is another excellent option. If you’re separated, consider trying out Netflix’s Party feature. You can watch the movies together, and comment on the cheesy moments while you peek between your fingers.

Make Her A Digital Appreciation Card

When we were younger, nothing said, I love you more than a handmade card you had coloured and decorated. If you’re up for it, writing a little note for your mom or maternal figure can resemble the childhood feeling of a handmade card. With most of us being reasonably tech-savvy, you could make a sentimental paperless card. If you’re not a fan of that idea, a good old slideshow can do the trick to remind her of the moments that you’re grateful for. If they’re not with you, get them to open the card while you’re on the phone! They’ll appreciate you taking time out.

Check-In

Lastly, if you are unable to physically be with your maternal figure to shower them with love, a Mother’s Day check-in wouldn’t hurt. Let them know that you are thinking of them on this day. They love you, and it will warm their heart to see that you took time out of your day to let them know that you’re thinking of them.

Although the Mother’s Day activities this year are limited, you can make the best of the situation and use it as some quality time to bond or patch things up. Mother’s Day is here to let our maternal figures know that we appreciate them for the things they have done, are doing, and will continue to do in our lives.