Green Energy Smoothie

Great for students on the go, this jam-packed mix has electrolytes, vitamins, and lots of greens. You’ll feel energized like you just drank a coffee and may feel full until lunchtime. This is a twist on Reese Witherspoon’s recipe, who says it helps with her skin and energy for the day.

Her version calls for two heads of romaine lettuce, a whole lemon (peel and all), and optional celery, banana or almond butter. After trying the recipe out for the first time, I found the celery and banana a bit of a weird taste, so I swapped that out for some berries and pear instead. It does seem like a gross amount of leaves before having it, but the fruit overpowers any bitter taste there.

Ingredients

 

½ head romaine lettuce

½ cup spinach

1 handful kale

1 cup coconut water

1 whole lemon

1 cup strawberries or blueberries

2 tsp flax seeds

2 tsp chia seeds

1 whole pear (optional)

1 tbsp protein powder (optional)

 

 

 

Directions

 

  1. Cut lemon (and pear, if need be) into small pieces with the seeds taken out.
  2. Place romaine lettuce and spinach and kale, coconut water, and lemon into a blender. Pulse for about one minute, or until smooth.
  3. Add fresh or frozen fruit, chia seeds, and flax seeds. If using frozen fruit, add an extra ¼ cup of coconut water.
