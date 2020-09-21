Green Energy Smoothie

Great for students on the go, this jam-packed mix has electrolytes, vitamins, and lots of greens. You’ll feel energized like you just drank a coffee and may feel full until lunchtime. This is a twist on Reese Witherspoon’s recipe, who says it helps with her skin and energy for the day.

Her version calls for two heads of romaine lettuce, a whole lemon (peel and all), and optional celery, banana or almond butter. After trying the recipe out for the first time, I found the celery and banana a bit of a weird taste, so I swapped that out for some berries and pear instead. It does seem like a gross amount of leaves before having it, but the fruit overpowers any bitter taste there.

Ingredients

½ head romaine lettuce

½ cup spinach

1 handful kale

1 cup coconut water

1 whole lemon

1 cup strawberries or blueberries

2 tsp flax seeds

2 tsp chia seeds

1 whole pear (optional)

1 tbsp protein powder (optional)

Directions