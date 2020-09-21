Green Energy Smoothie

Great for students on the go, this jam-packed mix has electrolytes, vitamins, and lots of greens. You’ll feel energized like you just drank a coffee and may feel full until lunchtime. This is a twist on Reese Witherspoon’s recipe, who says it helps with her skin and energy for the day.
Her version calls for two heads of romaine lettuce, a whole lemon (peel and all), and optional celery, banana or almond butter. After trying the recipe out for the first time, I found the celery and banana a bit of a weird taste, so I swapped that out for some berries and pear instead. It does seem like a gross amount of leaves before having it, but the fruit overpowers any bitter taste there.
Ingredients
½ head romaine lettuce
½ cup spinach
1 handful kale
1 cup coconut water
1 whole lemon
1 cup strawberries or blueberries
2 tsp flax seeds
2 tsp chia seeds
1 whole pear (optional)
1 tbsp protein powder (optional)
Directions
- Cut lemon (and pear, if need be) into small pieces with the seeds taken out.
- Place romaine lettuce and spinach and kale, coconut water, and lemon into a blender. Pulse for about one minute, or until smooth.
- Add fresh or frozen fruit, chia seeds, and flax seeds. If using frozen fruit, add an extra ¼ cup of coconut water.