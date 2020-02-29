Fraser Riverkeeper invites everyone to join Cleanup and Celebration

Photo courtesy of Fraser Riverkeeper

For the 13th year, volunteers will gather to lend a hand in cleaning up the banks of the Fraser River in Chilliwack, BC on March 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (rain or shine).

The first cleanup in 2007 saw a small group of people care about the health of the wildlife and salmon who depend on the Fraser River. Since then, the community has significantly grown. Volunteers have removed more than 130 tonnes of garbage from the Gill Bar over the past 12 years. This year, Woodtone and Fraser Riverkeeper expect more than 700 volunteers to participate.

Volunteers will gather at the end of Gill Road and will be provided with gloves, buckets, pickers, and high visibility vests. Afterward, there will be a volunteer appreciation BBQ and a prize draw.

Local organizations, Ocean Ambassadors Canada, The Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, and Watershed Watch Salmon Society will host information tables with activities for attendees of all ages.

All are welcome to join and volunteers are asked to wear warm layers, sturdy boots, and bring a reusable beverage container to the event.