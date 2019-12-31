Film Review: ‘Parasite’ is a true cinematic masterwork

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho satirizes class warfare in his Cannes Film Festival-winning black comedy. ‘Parasite’ is set to sweep the Best Foreign Language Picture category in the upcoming awards season.

Bong Joon-ho writes and directs his films similarly to how an architect blueprints a building—with devotion to structure and precision. Among film industry circles, he developed a reputation for his meticulous directorial style. While other directors are malleable to improvising the filmmaking process, Bong storyboards almost every frame to make sure each scene is composed and shot the way he envisioned them. He would make paper copies of these storyboards—which resemble pages of a manga—and hand them out to his cast and crew prior to filming. Not only does his crew get a clearer sense of the shots, but it ensures that each scene is purposeful.

With Parasite, every scene is rich with symbolism and character portraits. The film progresses as it uncovers layer after layer, leading to story revelations both astounding and sensible. In the Vitruvian tradition of architecture, structures can best be evaluated via three aspects: beauty, structural integrity, and utility. Bong Joon-ho exceeds these components in filmic form, gracefully capturing a balance between reason and imagination.

It is difficult to explain Parasite’s directorial mastery without disclosing some major spoilers. It is advisable that going in blind, knowing nothing about the plot, would maximize its effect on viewers.