Film Review: ‘Cats’ is a lewd monstrosity that needs to be spayed

Director Tom Hooper’s adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway musical is a litter box full of nightmares. ‘Cats’ is the ravaged corpse of a backyard critter that Hollywood fat cats dragged in theatres.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Schweitzer once said, “There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber had the same idea, but he mutated it in the most outlandish way possible. He concocted Cats: The Musical—a Broadway stage production that has both fascinated and perturbed theatre audiences since 1981. Now, Cats has pounced from the stage to the big screen, luring in the morbid curiosity of movie-goers everywhere.

What did I take away from Cats? If I were to give it any credit, it innovated a new breed of visual monstrosity. The felines—dubbed the ‘Jellicle’ cats—are portrayed by humans donning bodysuits enwrapped with CGI fur. The special effects were meant to be top-of-the-line, except it was more like the naked human physique grew cat ears, a tail, and coats of fur. The film boasts a star-studded cast from Judi Dench, to Idris Elba, to Taylor Swift, who raucously belt out nightmarish show tunes.

The film dabbles too much in the 4Chan litter box. From bouncy cat breasts to orgy-like occult rituals, it’s chock full of uncomfortable innuendos that are best relegated to the dark recesses of online furry chatrooms.