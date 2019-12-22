Film Review: Ad Astra (2019)

The base would have been a proud human achievement, but ultimately, it felt unnecessary and abandoned. Neptune, the last planet the film explores, instills a sense of melancholia. As the film delves further away from Earth, each planetary setting invokes a certain mood to parallel McBride’s emotional journey across the stars.

I would advise anyone watching to focus more on the depictions of space, rather than the actors’ somewhat unremarkable performances. While there is nothing inherently bad about any of the portrayals, they were overshadowed by the visuals and set design. Roy McBride is a pragmatic, measured character brought to life by an unassuming performance from Brad Pitt. Part of it is certainly due to McBride’s stoic characterization, but it still ends up being forgettable. The space travel took a large chunk of the screentime, so most supporting characters only make briefly appearances in McBride’s story arc. However, this did add to the character’s feelings of isolation. These feelings were parallel to how secluded his father felt when he was working on the Lima project. Ultimately, the father and son differed in how they responded to isolation in space.

The biggest draws of this movie are the scenes in space, so if there are any plans to re-release this in theatres, see it in the big screen if you can. From the opening scene, it will make you feel part of the scenery. This movie will leave you in awe of our solar system, but also dwelling in the emptiness and emotional vacuum that it entails.