Chair of the Transportation School By-Election: Liam Lauren

My name is Liam Lauren and I am a second year Architectural and Building Technology student. I am running for the Chair of the School of TCE because I want to make this year all about getting back involved with the school environment and representing the student voice. In previous years I have been a set rep for the ABT program, Vice President of my high school grad class, organized and run multiple charity events, worked in the construction industry at a business level for two years and received 4 customer service awards. With that experience I want to represent and listen to my peers to make the school a more inviting place for them now that school is back to in person.

