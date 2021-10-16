Chair of the Transportation School By-Election: Gareth (Gary) Moon

I was asked to run, by my peers, because of my experience. The election is a by-election happening in the middle of the fall semester; there is no summer training period, and the position needs someone who can hit the ground running.
I am capable of forgoing much of the training because I have largely shadowed a previous TCE Chair while I was a Councillor. I actively participated in the Student Spaces Development Committee, a committee that is typically the TCE Chair’s responsibility, and got some items passed that improved students’ ability to work and stay on campus. I took meeting minutes for set rep meetings and can still access them for reference. I am familiar with some of the Student Association staff so I will also have an easier time finding the information and help I need.
As for changes I would bring, I would like to do a communiqué to the student body regarding the progress of our planned Student Building, as well as our other Student Spaces Development projects. I would also like to reformat set rep meetings to be more manageable for students with busy schedules and streamline submission of student complaints.
Jonah van Driesum is the senior editor of Link, and co-host of our the MicroLink podcast!