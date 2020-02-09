BC’s Passenger Transportation Board approves 2 more ride-hailing companies

2 more companies will be joining Uber and Lyft in the ride-hailing business in BC. The Transportation board has given Parhar Garrindar Singh (dba Apt Rides) and Kabu Ride Inc the mandate to operate in various lower mainland regions.

The decisions were made after careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process. These included supporting information provided by the applicants and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.

The Transportation Board approved the applications of:

Parhar, Garrindar Singh (dba Apt Rides) to operate in Region 1: Lower Mainland, Whistler

Kabu Ride Inc. to operate in Region 1: Lower Mainland, Whistler; Region 2: Capital Regional District; Region 3 – Vancouver Island, excluding CRD; Region 4 – Okanagan-Kootenays-Cariboo; and Region 5 – BC North Central & Other Regions of BC

The approved applicants will receive licences from the Registrar to secure appropriate motor vehicle insurance and will work with municipalities in their operating areas to ensure they comply with local by-laws.

To date, the board has received a total of 34 ride-hailing applications and the reviewing process for pending applications is still underway.