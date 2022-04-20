BCIT Prohibits Vehicles on Burnaby Campus￼

BCIT has ordered all parking lots to be demolished. The move is a landmark decision made by BCIT’s Board of Trustees. School officials state that the urgent decision was a result of the dramatic increases of oil and gas prices across the globe.

For years, BCIT students, faculty, and staff have complained about the cost and consistent unavailability of parking. According to the school’s trustees, “The decision to remove all on campus parking was made to alleviate financial burdens for the schools’ stakeholders.”

After the motion was put forth, a trustee stated, “We hear the (BCIT) community’s plea for help! They’ve expressed how ridiculously high the parking fees are and understand that the total cost of post-secondary education is ‘becoming unaffordable’. We believe that by replacing the parking lots with more buildings, students and staff will no longer have to budget for parking and other vehicle related costs. This will additionally leave consumers with extra funds to support the increased cost of tuition, textbooks, coffee and more! Everyone benefits. It’s a fair and equal decision that ensures everyone is treated the exact same.”

The school will also prohibit curbside parking, and no vehicles (including delivery and service trucks) will be permitted to access any BCIT campus. All procurement procedures will be done on foot.

The board stated that they expect members of the BCIT community to be delighted with the opportunity to in-crease their physical activity while actively reducing the school’s environmental impact. An anonymous student representative from the BCIT School of Business stated, “This initiative is a great way to show transparency regarding where parking funds are going. No parking will be permitted so no fees will be collected.”

BCIT anticipates that this move will also be applauded by members of BCIT’s Ecological Restoration program as it will be a great way to make campuses more eco-friendly without making any substantial organizational changes.