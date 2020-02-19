BCIT Hackathon 2020 – Using Computation Solutions to Get Ahead

Aaron Rempel sat down with Justin Cervantes of the BCIT Student Association to discuss the 2020 BCIT Hackathon and how he organized the event.

A Hackathon is a collaboration of computer developers and all involved in software development to design software that solves a certain problem within a given span of time. Having taken place mid-January, this year’s BCIT Hackathon was special, because it was primarily organized by BCITSA Student Council President, Justin Cervantes—from the logistics to the sponsors to the round-up of staff (Caroline Gagnon, Mike Starkey, and Steve Eccles). Plus, he was heavily involved in picking the judges and the event’s funding. Developers who participated in the hackathon had to answer the question: How can we use software development to better applications for a community? One way is to bridge the gap between business leaders and technology leaders.

Aaron Rempel: Firstly, can you give me some background about yourself and what got you into computing?

Justin Cervantes: Sure. Just to give a bit of context: I am an older student; I’ve worked for a bit. I was working for the federal government for Employment and Social Development Canada in the passport offices. Timing of that was during the Phoenix pay crisis, and the government had decided to take on a pay system which would replace a lot of the duties of HR personnel by having everything be automated. However, the software did not work the way it was intended. At the time, I was thinking about if I wanted to do a career shift; I wanted to be in a space with a lot of growth—that was technology.

AR: You mentioned that there have been previous hackathons. Could you go through some history?

JC: For the School of Computing, they run a Co-op program. They run it twice a year for intakes because the School of Computing, for many programs, take it in September as well as January. For the Co-op students who enter, sometimes if they enter in January, that gives them summer months to build their portfolio. The students starting in Sept had Christmas break, which is not a lot of opportunity. So what the school decided was to host a small student hackathon for the 50 co-op students for the September intake. It was very small; there were only instructors, and there was no industry component.

AR: What is different or unique about this hackathon?

JC: For the challenges, it’s a bit of a unique hackathon as compared with most. We’re having it Friday, which is a preamble. The preamble is where the teams meet for the first time; in this hackathon they are not allowed to choose their teams or find their friends to compete. We are really emphasizing interdisciplinarity and social aspects in the hackathon, so meeting people you wouldn’t normally meet. A designer who usually doesn’t meet with a back-end developer, or a business student who never gets exposure to being a project manager. The Saturday is when the challenges are announced. Do anything you want that turns data into insight.

AR: Have any of your family friends competed in hackathons in past?

JC: My family is very technology averse (laughs). They stay away from that. My family has a history in social sciences. As for friends, everyone in this program, at least half have probably participated in at least one hackathon in their time.

AR: What was their experience? Did they talk with you a lot about it?

JC: I’ll give you a story about this, because I get it a lot about first timers. A lot of them go in, they don’t know what to expect; and sometimes, they get crushed. Maybe a hackathon asks them to use a certain type of technology and they spend their whole 48 hours trying to figure out how to open the program to run the thing (application) you need to start the hackathon. Quickly they learn what industry is looking for, or what skills they need to enhance. Maybe it’s Javascript framework they were not exposed to before, and now are expected to use.

AR: Tell me about SAP. You have some industry people from the United States who came to this event.

JC: Yes, we have Flavia Moser. She’s one of the leaders in data analytics, and she was a keynote for what data analytics is, and the trends in industry; lightly on what industry is looking for in new grads and how you can get a job at SAP. As for who they are: the connection isn’t ours, the sponsor is the Center for Excellence in Analytics, which is powered by SAP. SAP invests into this branch of BCIT, and they are supporting us with the expectation that we are advancing data analytics.

AR: I see that there are UX and UI designers involved in this event. What’s the difference?

JC: Imagine you’re eating a bowl of cereal, and the spoon is the user interface (UI). It’s how the user interacts with the product. However, the user experience (UX) relates to having that cereal mixed in with the milk; the whole process of enjoying the cereal.

AR: How are business students contributing?

JC: For the business students, a lot of things I’ve been suggesting relate to looking at tools that startups use. One solution I push is Lean Canvas. It helps people make a pitch in a short amount of time, to 5 W’s. All those short snippets that people really care about.

AR: There’s incentive money involved. What have students done with it in past, in your experience?

JC: In 2018, I competed in a hackathon in the city of Vancouver, and my team had won $10,000. What our team of four had decided to do with that is instead of walking out the door, saying “thank you,” we decided to start a company. We used it to try and test the idea we had implemented over the 48-hour hackathon period.

AR: Going into this, I did not anticipate how meaty the amount of information given would be, nor did I expect to enjoy this conversation to the extent I did. There are still many mis conceptions about what exactly goes on in an event like QDS 2020 BCIT Hacks, and people like Cervantes are working to change that. These events will move our communities forward, to become more robust with online architecture.