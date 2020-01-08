Applications Open for Rhode Island Annual Science Workshop for Journalists

Metcalf Institute’s Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists to Explore How 2 Degree Celsius is Changing the World

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that a 2 degree Celsius increase in global average temperatures will be a tipping point for life as we know it, triggering massive sea-level rise, ecosystem shifts, and a greater frequency of extreme weather around the globe. Extreme temperature increases threaten water supplies, food security, ecosystems, public health, and the economy.

The University of Rhode Island’s Metcalf Institute is accepting applications for its 22nd Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists, June 7-12, 2020. Thanks to the generosity of private donors and Metcalf Institute’s endowment, ten journalists will be awarded fellowships that include tuition, room and board, and travel support.

Metcalf Fellows Will:

Receive a comprehensive overview of climate change science

Gain a deeper understanding of how scientists conduct research and address scientific uncertainty

Develop the skills and confidence to translate the language of scientific journals for news audiences

Build confidence in their abilities to discern the credibility of scientific sources

Board a research vessel to study the impacts of rising water temperatures on ecosystems and fish populations

Visit wetlands, shorelines, and coastal communities to better understand adaptive management efforts and solutions in response to warming temperatures

Discover new ways to report on climate change that build audience understanding and engagement

Cultivate new sources by interacting with leading researchers and policy experts in an informal, off-deadline atmosphere

Network and develop lasting relationships with journalists from around the globe

Eligibility

The Fellowship is designed for early- to mid-career, full-time journalists from all media who are looking to start or significantly expand their coverage of the environment. The fellowship includes room, board, and tuition, with travel support. Applications for the 2020 Annual Science Immersion Workshop for Journalists must be submitted by February 10, 2020.