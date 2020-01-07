All-Male Drag Ballerinas Perform Comedy Versions of Classics

Show One Productions presents the return of the all-male ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Trocks), from New York, onstage February 1st at 8 pm at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Founded by a group of professional dancers in 1974, the New York-based company is dedicated to presenting lovingly crafted parodies of beloved ballet classics. Infused with hilarity, this evening offers audiences a chance to experience high-powered diva energy.

The Vancouver program will include the company’s perennial mainstay Swan Lake, alongside Pas de Quatre, Dying Swan, and the Vancouver premiere of the contemporary work titled Walspurghisnacht, which was inspired by the Bolshoi Ballet and features music from the opera Faust. Other modern works will be announced from the stage.

Visit showoneproductions.ca for more information.

What: Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

When: February 1st at 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre 630 Hamilton Street Vancouver, BC

Tickets: $25 to $126.75 at ticketstonight.ca