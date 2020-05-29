Ali Pitargue: Silver Pen Award Winner

Each year, Link and the BCIT Student Association honour a student contributor, staff member, or volunteer with the magazine. This person is one who has continuously produced outstanding and impactful stories throughout the academic year. The award carries with it a $500 prize.

This year, Link awards the Silver Pen to Ali Pitargue (Broadcast and Online Journalism graduate, 2020), a senior editor and exceptional contributor. Pitargue is notorious for running—literally running—to get to bi-weekly office meetings with new, engaging ideas, and a smile on her face.

Since she started out as an associate editor in January 2019, she has conveyed important truths and raised eyebrows through her articulate and compelling on-and-off campus stories.

Whether it’s questioning relationship dynamics following the 2016 US presidential election in “Friends on Opposing Ends,” examining the environmental collaborations between the government and Indigenous peoples in “To Decolonize Nature is to Conserve It,” professing her love for Bong Joon-ho’s notable Best Picture film in “Film Review: Parasite is a True Cinematic Masterwork,” or warning the public in her brutal “Film Review: ‘Cats’ is a Lewd Monstrosity That Needs to Be Spayed”—Pitargue eloquently enlightens, informs and helps smash the patriarchy.

Ali, thank you for your work.





PS. Would you like to learn more about this award, and previous winners? Check out the page, here.