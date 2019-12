Another midday grew to the vault of heaven

Sparse, rainy snow tingled in my fingertips

Hushed in the breath, dived in the nightfall

Hauls in the round, drown into my shattered dreams

停留

三点午后沉得像夕阳散尽的苍穹

指尖划过了砂糖粒儿的雨雪

经过了沉默 停留的是整宿

也缓存犹如光伏般 层层加码旧梦