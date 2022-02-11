6 Innovations in the food industry

Nitrogen Ice Cream

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream in Utah uses liquid nitrogen, which is capable of freezing things almost instantaneously, to make ice cream. Customers choose from an array of flavours and toppings that are combined with cream and frozen with liquid nitrogen to make a delicious customized dessert.



Ruby Chocolate

Alongside the usual dark, milk, and white chocolate is pink chocolate, also known as ruby chocolate. Created by chocolatier Callebaut, it is created without any dyes or additives. The process involves a change in the fermentation, and the addition of citric acid (though the chocolatiers carefully guard their exact process). According to an interview with Dr. Angus Kennedy, editor of Kennedy’s Confection, this chocolate tastes like a mixture of raspberries and white chocolate.



A Vegetarian Burger… That Bleeds?

Some people love a juicy burger! In meat burgers this comes from the blood and fat of the animal, but that doesn’t work for vegetarian burgers. The people behind Impossible Burger managed to create a plant-based burger that actually bleeds, thanks to the addition of beet juice!